Dirt Report: Lil Wayne Pays Tribute To Kobe Bryant On 'Funeral' Album

January 31, 2020
Jenny Boom Boom
Lil-Wayne-GettyImages-1147292958.jpg

(Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for BACARDI)

Dirt Report

Lil Wayne has oficially dropped his new album Funeral. Jenny explains what Weezy did to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant on the album, as well as how the last-minute changes came to happen.

50 Cent is now among the hundreds of stars included on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. 50's longtime friend Eminem made a rare public appearance to show his support. Hear what Eminem had to say-- and who else turned up at the ceremony-- in the Dirt Report. Listen now!

Dirt Report

