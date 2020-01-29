Dirt Report: Kanye West's Sunday Service Coming To The Super Bowl

January 29, 2020
Jenny Boom Boom

(Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for Fast Company)

Categories: 
Dirt Report

Kanye West is taking Sunday Service to Miami for the Super Bowl this weekend! Jenny and DJ Craig G have all the details on the concert, including how you can get tickets if you're in the city for the big game.

Brie and Nikki Bella are both pregnant, and they're due within a few weeks of each other! Hear what both sisters had to say about their pregnancies. And Total Bellas is coming back to E! this spring, so it will probably have the whole story of their births.

DJ Khaled and his wife Nicole Tuck filed a trademark for the name of their newborn son. We break down what that means (hint: it involves making money).

Tags: 
Dirt Report

Recent Podcast Audio
Dirt Report: Kanye West's Sunday Service Coming To The Super Bowl WZMXFM: On-Demand
Dirt Report: Shaquille O'Neal Gets Emotional Over Kobe Bryant's Death WZMXFM: On-Demand
The Ish You Missed: Thief Who Stole $500K Of Allen Iverson's Jewelry Turns Himself In WZMXFM: On-Demand
Dirt Report: Fotis Dulos Attempted To Kill Himself WZMXFM: On-Demand
The Ish You Missed: Nicki Minaj's Brother Sentenced 25 To Life WZMXFM: On-Demand
The Ish You Missed: Inside The GRAMMYs! WZMXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes