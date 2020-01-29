Dirt Report: Kanye West's Sunday Service Coming To The Super Bowl

Kanye West is taking Sunday Service to Miami for the Super Bowl this weekend! Jenny and DJ Craig G have all the details on the concert, including how you can get tickets if you're in the city for the big game.

Brie and Nikki Bella are both pregnant, and they're due within a few weeks of each other! Hear what both sisters had to say about their pregnancies. And Total Bellas is coming back to E! this spring, so it will probably have the whole story of their births.

DJ Khaled and his wife Nicole Tuck filed a trademark for the name of their newborn son. We break down what that means (hint: it involves making money).