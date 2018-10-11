Dirt Report: Kanye Met With Trump

Here's what went down when Kanye met with Trump today... plus Selena Gomez was hospitalized. More in today's Dirt Report with Jenny Boom Boom and DJ Meechie!

Kanye West and Donald Trump had lunch today. It was like a "Kumbaya" campfire meeting. They hugged and Trump said he loves this guy. Kanye still says he wants to get rid of the 13th Amendment... but they also talked about prison reform and gang violence. Meanwhile, Trump told Kanye that he was misdiagnosed with bipolar disorder and he's just sleep deprived.

17 surreal things that happened during the Donald Trump-Kanye West summit | Analysis by @CillizzaCNN https://t.co/yFZKnesCnD pic.twitter.com/XJxM7bn2Mx — CNN (@CNN) October 11, 2018

Selena Gomez was hospitalized twice in the last two weeks. Sources are saying she suffered from an emotional breakdown. Her white blood cell count was low following her kidney transplant and it set her off.

Selena Gomez has reportedly entered a two-week program for anxiety and depression following mounting health issues. https://t.co/lXnsKsFst3 — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) October 11, 2018

Justin Bieber needed a hug and some love on the way out of church when he found out about Selena Gomez.