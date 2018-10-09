Dirt Report: Kanye West Is Heading To The White House

Ye's having lunch with Trump

October 9, 2018
Jenny Boom Boom
Kanye heads to The White House... plus an update on that Bill Cosby chicken patty story! And Meek Mill continues to give back to Philly! More in today's Dirt Report! 

Kanye West is heading to The White House to meet with Trump about a bunch of different topics including getting jobs in Chicago for manufacturers and getting jobs for those with criminal records. He's supposed to bring Colin Kaepernick with him, but we don't know if that got cleared yet.



We reported yesterday that Bill Cosby got hit with a chicken patty in jail... he reportedly cracked a joke and someone got upset and threw a chicken patty at him. But the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections said no, this isn't true. A source says Bill Cosby currently has no contact with other inmates.  



A car registered to Terrence J, former host of BET's 106 & Park was totaled and the driver left the scene. His girl Jasmine Sanders was reportedly the driver. 



Meek Mill is still helping out the people of Philadelphia. He has plans to renovate a basketball court in a park near where he grew up. 

 

