Kanye heads to The White House... plus an update on that Bill Cosby chicken patty story! And Meek Mill continues to give back to Philly! More in today's Dirt Report!

Kanye West is heading to The White House to meet with Trump about a bunch of different topics including getting jobs in Chicago for manufacturers and getting jobs for those with criminal records. He's supposed to bring Colin Kaepernick with him, but we don't know if that got cleared yet.

Following Kanye's rant on 'SNL' last weekend, he'll meet with Donald Trump and Jared Kushner at the White House #BillboardNews pic.twitter.com/1J5otbjfjZ — billboard (@billboard) October 9, 2018

We reported yesterday that Bill Cosby got hit with a chicken patty in jail... he reportedly cracked a joke and someone got upset and threw a chicken patty at him. But the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections said no, this isn't true. A source says Bill Cosby currently has no contact with other inmates.

They want to make one thing clear.https://t.co/YsFM3rufL4 — BET (@BET) October 9, 2018

A car registered to Terrence J, former host of BET's 106 & Park was totaled and the driver left the scene. His girl Jasmine Sanders was reportedly the driver.

Ex-BET Host Terrence J's $200,000 Car Destroyed as Driver Hits and Runs https://t.co/wN0VSQDhlk — TMZ (@TMZ) October 9, 2018

Meek Mill is still helping out the people of Philadelphia. He has plans to renovate a basketball court in a park near where he grew up.