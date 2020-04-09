Trending Topics: Kanye West, Mariah Carey & Tyler Perry Will Be Joining Joel Osteen For Easter Sunday Service, RZA & DJ Premier Set To Battle & More!

This Sunday Kanye West along with Mariah Carey & Tyler Perry will be joining Joel Osteen For Easter Sunday Service. Joel Osteen says he's not sure what Kanye West has planned with his chior, but says they will be practicing social distancing. Mariah Carey will be singing a tribue to all the health care workers out there working threw this Coronavirus pandemic and Tyler Perry will be making a speech. RZA & DJ Premier are set to battle this saturday on IG Live which was announced by Swizz beatz,

