Trending Topics: Kanye West, Mariah Carey & Tyler Perry Will Be Joining Joel Osteen For Easter Sunday Service, RZA & DJ Premier Set To Battle & More!

RZA vs DJ Premier!

April 9, 2020
This Sunday Kanye West along with Mariah Carey & Tyler Perry will be joining Joel Osteen For Easter Sunday Service. Joel Osteen says he's not sure what Kanye West has planned with his chior, but says they will be practicing social distancing. Mariah Carey will be singing a tribue to all the health care workers out there working threw this Coronavirus pandemic and Tyler Perry will be making a speech. RZA & DJ Premier are set to battle this saturday on IG Live which was announced by Swizz beatz, 

That paperwork is in!!!!!! #VERZUZ present @rza vs @djpremier this sat 9pm est on @djpremier live !!!!!! Quality over quantity let’s go @timbaland it’s that time again -------------- who you got ?????

A post shared by No Breaks In 2020 (@therealswizzz) on

Who do you have winning this legendary battle? Listen to the Trending Topics below.

 

