Dirt Report: Kanye West & Joel Osteen's Megachurch Event Giving Away Free Tickets

There's gonna be 45,000 free tickets to Kanye West's appearance with Joel Osteen this Sunday. Plus, Desiigner is officially gone from GOOD Music.

Kanye West is still planning to make his appearance at Joel Osteen's megachurch this Sunday. They're expecting an overflow crowd. Osteen gets, on average about 40,000 people every Sunday, so who knows what an overflow crowd would look like. Starting Friday, they're going to be offering free tickets for the first 45,000 takers through Ticketmaster. Osteen wants to make everything affordable for folks, so the free tickets could mean just because Kanye is there doesn't mean he's gonna charge for the church. Tickets will be available for the evening service, where Kanye and his choir will perform their Sunday Service situation, and Kanye will also be making an appearance at the early service at 11am, where Kanye is going to walk up to the pulpit and hold a little sermon.

Desiigner has been kicked off Kanye's GOOD Music label. Desiigner revealed he's an independent artist once again, during a recent IG livestream. He said he couldn't have nobody holding him up, claimed he left on his own and didn't get dropped from the label, and clarified that he's not signed to anyone now, he has his own imprint, LOD. Desiigner signed with GOOD Music back in 2016, but throughout 2019, he's been constantly complaining about the label. He said the label wasn't helping him at all, and went after Kanye himself on several occassions. In the last year, Kanye dropped two albums by himself, plus Pusha T, Teyana Taylor, and Kid Cudi-- with more albums on the way from Pusha and Teyana-- but no releases from Desiigner.