Dirt Report: Justin Timberlake Apologizes For Holding Hands With Co-Star

JT got caught last week holding hands with co-star Alisha Wainwright, and now he's apologizing for it. And Jason Derulo demands equality on underwear photos on Instagram.

Justin Timberlake apologized to his wife Jessica Biel and to the public, after pictures surfaced of him hand-in-hand with his co-star, actress Alisha Wainwright. He got a little drunk, and then a picture hit the internet of the two of them looking a little cuddly. He was holding her hand, walking out of the spot they were drinking at. Hand holding seems very intimate. Or was he just looking to balance after having too many drinks? Some witnesses stepped up and told the press it looked like JT was done and she was trying to help him.

Early on, when they had their child, there were rumors of Justin and Jessica's marriage not being great, but when they were at the casino recently, she was posting pictures from their hotel room, talking about how proud she was of him, and it looked like everything was really in sync.

Hopefully Justin did not go too far, but he said he is gonna stay on the set of the movie.

It was, like, a month ago that a picture of Jason Derulo surfaced of him in Bali, next to the pool in his undies. Instagram kept it up for a little while, but then took it down because they said he looked aroused. Jason decided to speak on that now, because he wants equality on Instagram. He feels like if women can show their booties and be in g-strings, why can't Jason have this picture of himself in his underwear? He said he was not aroused in the photo, in fact, he said he just got out the pool. He wants to sit down with Facebook and IG and explain why there should be equality in this situation, because he wants his underwear picture put back up.