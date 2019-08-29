Dirt Report: Judge Mathis Denies Spitting At Valet... What Will DNA Say?

August 29, 2019
Jenny Boom Boom

Photo by Scott Olson / GETTY

Judge Mathis denies spitting at the valet attendant... but DNA will tell the truth! More in the Dirt Report with Jenny Boom Boom and DJ Meechie! 

Allegedly Judge Mathis spit on the valet guy... well, now he's taking him to court. He's saying Judge Mathis was super disrespectful. He says DNA will crack the case.  

And Paul Mooney is taking time off after being accused of molesting Richard Pryor, Jr. back in the day... 

 

