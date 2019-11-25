Dirt Report: Joycelyn Savage Tells Her Story, Flips On R. Kelly

It looks like Joycelyn Savage-- one of R. Kelly's girlfriends-- is flipping on him.

Joycelyn linked up with a content site called Patreon, and she's getting paid to tell her side of their story, and how she and R. Kelly met. She went on Instagram to talk about how she's risking her life and many others to tell her story, and claimed that R. Kelly once impregnated her, then forced her to have an abortion. She said she was forced to get a surgery done at his house. Joycelyn also said every time she called him babe, he would put hands on her, because he wanted her to call him Daddy. She was monitored by R. Kelly's handlers, even when she was in the shower. That's pretty disgusting.

R. Kelly's attorney Steven Greenberg said he believes this is all the money grab. Joycelyn and R. Kelly's other girlfriend were living in Trump Tower in Chicago, and supposedly the money was going to keep flowing from R. Kelly, but because he's in prison and can't pay child support, it now loks like the money is gone. That could be why she decided to sell her story now.

French Montana is remaining in the ICU nearly a week after he was hospitalized while suffering cardiac issues and nausea. He posted a video today on Twitter, showing himself in bed hooked up to monitors, and he said "Six days in ICU." In the picture, notes from the doctors and nurses appeared to say they were helping French manage pain. On Thursday, French was hospitalized after experiencing severe stomach pains as well as an elevated heart rate. The police thought his house was being robbed so they showed up to the front door, and said French was acting funny. He was sent to the hospital after that. French is only in his late 30s, that seems too young to be dealing with those kind of ailments.

French Montana has spent 6 days in the ICU with stomach and cardiac issues ---- -- get better soon! @FrencHMonTanA pic.twitter.com/LnjcbhrbAL — SOHH (@sohh) November 25, 2019

Bill Cosby said he's got no issue rotting in prison, even if it's for the rest of his life, because he's never going to show a bit of remorse for his crime. Cosby, who was found guilty of aggravated indecent assault and sentenced to 3-10 years, gave his first prison interview to Black Press USA, and said "I have eight years and eight months left when I come up for parole. They're not going to hear me say that I have remorse, though. I was there, I don't care what a group of people come along and talk about." He said it didn't happen like that, and claimed his trial was a complete sham. He said he enjoys himself over at the Phoenix Max Security Penitentiary, and he helps teach and mentor inmates through a program called Man Up. According to Cosby, he's a privileged man behind bars and even referred to his cell as his penthouse. Cosby said he's very much concerned for Black America, arguing that drugs were a big cause for the community's issues. Cosby, of course, is in jail for drugging and raping a woman.