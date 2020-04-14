Jenny Boom Boom Interviews Caitlyn Bernabucci About New England Donor Services First Ever Virtual Blue & Green Walk

New England Donor Services First Ever Virtual Blue & Green Walk!

April 14, 2020
Jenny Boom Boom
Jenny Boom Boom Interviews Caitlyn Bernabucci About New England Donor Services First Ever Virtual Blue & Green Walk
Categories: 
Community
Jenny Boom Boom

Jenny Boom Boom caught up with Caitlyn Bernabucci from New England Donor Services to dicuss this year's first ever Virtual Blue & Green Walk.

In these stranges times and current bans on events due to the COVID-19 virus, New England Donor Services currated their first ever Virtual Blue & Green Walk this month. Today thousands of people in New England are waiting for a life-saving organ transplant so this is your way to support. The New England Donor Services plan to raise $100,000 to increase awareness about organ and tissue donation threw this walk. Check out the interview below. to learn how you can sign up and possible join Jenny Boom Boom's team this year. 

 

Tags: 
Jenny Boom Boom
DJ Meechie

Recent Podcast Audio
Jenny Boom Boom Interviews Caitlyn Bernabucci About New England Donor Services First Ever Virtual Blue & Green Walk WZMXFM: On-Demand
Dirt Report: Tekashi 6ix9ine Back To Trolling On IG, IRS Plans To Send Out $50 Million American's Stimulus Payout & More! WZMXFM: On-Demand
Dirt Report: Cardi B Goes Off On Her Young Fans After Bernie Sanders Drops Out Of Presidential Race, Megan Thee Stallion's Healthcare Hottie Campaign & More! WZMXFM: On-Demand
Trending Topics: Lebron James & Family Take On The 'Toosie Slide' Challenge On TikTok, Tiffany Haddish Reveals Who She's Quarantining With & More! WZMXFM: On-Demand
Trending Topics: Kanye West, Mariah Carey & Tyler Perry Will Be Joining Joel Osteen For Easter Sunday Service, RZA & DJ Premier Set To Battle & More!  WZMXFM: On-Demand
Trending Topics: Bernie Sanders Drops Out The 2020 Presidential Race, Tyler Perry Surprised Shoppers At Winn-Dixie In Louisiana & More! WZMXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes