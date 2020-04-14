Jenny Boom Boom Interviews Caitlyn Bernabucci About New England Donor Services First Ever Virtual Blue & Green Walk

Jenny Boom Boom caught up with Caitlyn Bernabucci from New England Donor Services to dicuss this year's first ever Virtual Blue & Green Walk.

In these stranges times and current bans on events due to the COVID-19 virus, New England Donor Services currated their first ever Virtual Blue & Green Walk this month. Today thousands of people in New England are waiting for a life-saving organ transplant so this is your way to support. The New England Donor Services plan to raise $100,000 to increase awareness about organ and tissue donation threw this walk. Check out the interview below. to learn how you can sign up and possible join Jenny Boom Boom's team this year.