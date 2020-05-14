Hot937HotConvos - Maino Talks Quarantine Life, Being More Realistic Then Being A Motivational Speaker, Embracing New Artists & Fred The Godson

Jenny Boom Boom caught up with Maino on another episode of Hot Convos! Maino talked about how he's handing the Quarantine. When Jenny Boom Boom asked about him being a Motivational Speaker he explained that all he's doing is being more realistic. Maino talks embracing new artists and also kind words on Fred The Godson. Check out the interview below.

Video of #Hot937HotConvos - Maino Talks Quarantine Life, Being More Realistic Then Being A Motivational