#Hot937HotConvos - Maino Talks Quarantine Life, Being More Realistic Then Being A Motivational Speaker, Embracing New Artists & Fred The Godson

K.O.B

May 14, 2020
Jenny Boom Boom
#Hot937HotConvos - Maino Talks Quarantine Life, Being More Realistic Then Being A Motivational Speaker, Embracing New Artists & Fred The Godson With @JennyBoomBoomtv !
Categories: 
Music

Jenny Boom Boom caught up with Maino on another episode of Hot Convos! Maino talked about how he's handing the Quarantine. When Jenny Boom Boom asked about him being a Motivational Speaker he explained that all he's doing is being more realistic. Maino talks embracing new artists and also kind words on Fred The Godson. Check out the interview below.

Being A Motivational Speaker, Embracing New Artists & Fred The Godson With @JennyBoomBoomtv !

A post shared by Hot 93.7 WZMX (@hot937fm) on

Tags: 
Jenny Boom Boom
Maino
Hot Convos

Recent Podcast Audio
#Hot937HotConvos - Chris Webby Talks New Music With Pete Davidson, Giving Back During The Pandemic, Fred The Godson & More! WZMXFM: On-Demand
#Hot937HotConvos - Maino Talks Quarantine Life, Being More Realistic Then Being A Motivational Speaker, Embracing New Artists & Fred The Godson! WZMXFM: On-Demand
Beat Of CT: Community Network of Care in Manchester Episode 001 WZMXFM: On-Demand
Jenny Boom Boom Interviews Caitlyn Bernabucci About New England Donor Services First Ever Virtual Blue & Green Walk WZMXFM: On-Demand
Dirt Report: Tekashi 6ix9ine Back To Trolling On IG, IRS Plans To Send Out $50 Million American's Stimulus Payout & More! WZMXFM: On-Demand
Dirt Report: Cardi B Goes Off On Her Young Fans After Bernie Sanders Drops Out Of Presidential Race, Megan Thee Stallion's Healthcare Hottie Campaign & More! WZMXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes