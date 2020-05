Gunna checks in with Jenny Boom Boom & DJ Meechie. Gunna talks about the creation of his new album "Wunna" and introduces his alter ego. With Gemini Season here Gunna talks about being inspired by astrology and how it inspired his album. Gunna talks music with Young Thug and how he's handling the pandemic.

