Dirt Report: French Montana Hospitalized With Mystery Illness

French Montana was hospitalized yesterday. He suffered some some scary cardiac issues and intense nausea, after an unexpected visit from the cops at his home. He's still in the hospital with intense stomach pain, but the doctors don't know yet what's going on.

Supposedly there was a robbery happening at French's home, so either the alarm went off or he called the police himself. When police got there, they said they didn't see anyone in the house. Cops called it a false alarm and said French seemed to be acting abnormally and seemed out of it. Sources close to the rapper said French has been traveling and might have eaten something which contaminated him.

Ray J said he's still in Las Vegas, days after his wife Princess Love accused him of leaving her and their 1-year-old daughter stranded there. She fired back and said she doesn't want to be married to Ray J anymore. Ray J posted a video saying "I am my family, I love my family... to insinuate that I would do anything to harm my daughter is just sad, man."

On Wednesday, Princess Love claimed Ray J left them in Vegas after the BET Soul Train Awards, and blocked her from calling. Ray J claimed to be filming at the MGM Grand. He's upset about her taking this to social media, and spoke to Princess Love directly, saying their circle needs to be tight-- if they get into a fight they should be able to hug each other, and love each other, and listen to each other... but it's kinda hard to do that when you block your wife.

Brandy got involved, and backed Ray J. Princess Love-- who's 8 months' pregnant with her second baby-- posted a video saying the fight began because Ray J wanted to move them to Las Vegas and she didn't want to go. She said she doesn't want to be married anymore, period. Sounds like she's done.