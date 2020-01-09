Dirt Report: Fallout From the Fight Between R. Kelly's Girlfriends

It looks like R. Kelly's girlfriend Jocelyn Savage was just released from jail after her fight with girlfriend Azriel Clary.

Yesterday, the cops were called to R. Kelly's house in Chicago because the two girls got to a brawl that was all caught on camera. Azriel was moving out of the spot when Jocelyn came in and the girls got into it. They started arguing and saying some crazy stuff, then they started throwing blows. Azriel said she was looking out for herself, and threatened to send Jocelyn to jail for the very thing that R. Kelly is facing, having sex with her when she was a minor.

Video of R. Kelly’s Girlfriends Azriel Clary and Joycelyn Savage Get Into Fist Fight

Now, Jocelyn was released from jail with a promise to appear at the next court date on January 23rd. Jocelyn surrendered to the Chicago P.D. late Wednesday night, was booked for misdemeanor battery for the incident at the condo, and faced a judge this morning, who laid out ground rules for her release. Azriel is now claiming that she was punched in the face with a closed fist. She went to the hospital and was treated, but has a swelling on her left eye. Jocelyn's parents in Atlanta said that this is all because of R. Kelly. Her father said he hasn't had any contact with his daughter in a very long time and calls the fight a little sketchy.

R. Kelly's attorney, Steven Greenberg also said the whole thing just sounds farfetched. He said he has a statement written by Azriel that provided proof that she didn't have any type of sex with anybody when she was under age. He continued to say the whole cat fight situation might be cloud chasing, and might have been staged.

