Dirt Report: Young Thug Turns Himself In

Young Thug turned himself into the cops, and confirmed his new album at the same time. Plus, what's Travis Scott got planned for the term "S.P.A.C.E."?

Young Thug turned himself in to police in custody yesterday, after a warrant for eight felony charges were put out for him for a 2017 arrest. He surrendered yesterday at 2:30pm in Georgia. The charges are possession and intent to distribute meth, oxycodone, weed, possession of codeine, amphetamines, and a firearm. He's still in police custody, but that didn't stop him from jumping on social media to officially confirm the release of his On The Rvn project.

He's supposed to be out here in September, with J Cole at the XL Center... we'll have to see what happens with that.

Travis Scott has filed paperwork to acquired the rights to "S.P.A.C.E.," and it looks like he wants to plaster that term all over a wide variety of merchandise. It ties in well to his incredible new album Astroworld. He plans to produce space-branded clothing, jewelry, cosmetics, fragrances, non-alcoholic beverages, and an online retail store to sell it all. He also is trying to lock down S.P.A.C.E. 1991 and S.P.A.C.E. 2001... we're trying to figure out what all that means.

Getting job-shamed is turning out to be very good for Geoffrey Owens's career. The Cosby Show actor was just booked for another TV role on NCIS: New Orleans. He arrived on the set yesterday in New Orleans to shoot scenes for an upcoming guest starring role on the hit CBS show. It's unclear how long he's going to be working on his series, but he's going to be playing Commander Adams, an old and valued friend of lead character Dwayne Pride played by Scott Bakula. The episode is going to air in late October. Owens was also offered a ten-episode job on Tyler Perry's The Haves and the Have Nots.

Nicki Minaj offered to send Geoffrey $25,000 to help him out, but no one has reached out to him or his people. But he said he's not looking for a handout, so he said he's probably going to donate the money to charity.

