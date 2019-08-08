Dirt Report: Young Thug Owes a Fortune in Taxes

Thugger might lose a lot of cash to Uncle Sam. We also talk about Mike Posner's close encounter with a rattlesnake in Colorado, and Danny Trejo-- a real-life super hero.

Young Thug might not be rich any longer. He's in danger of losing hundreds of thousands of dollars in assets if he doesn't pay an $85,000 tax bill. He was hit with the bill in 2015 and never settled up with Uncle Sam, so now with interest and penalities, he owes $145,000 in back taxes, and they're looking to seize his property.

Hopefully he can come up with the money... he's got an album coming out August 16th so that might help, and he just announced a project with Future, Gunna, and Lil Baby, so he could have a bit of cash coming in from that, too.

Yo, it's not that hard. Just go to H&R Block... they'll do your taxes for you!

Mike Posner has been trekking across the country in honor of his father who passed away, and also in honor of his good friend Avicii. He started on April 15th in New Jersey, and he's hoping to make it to Venice, California by October, but he ran into a little bit of an issue in Colorado. While he was walking along, a baby rattlesnake bit him in the foot and he had to be airlifted to a hospital. Even though it was a baby rattlesnake, it's still super-potent.

Part of Mike's tribute to his father and Avicii is also releasing a brand new record every time he crosses a state line. The most recent record when he got to Colorado was Prince Akeem featuring Wiz Khalifa.

Now the hospital stay is going to hold him up for a while for the next song. And while Mike was walking, he was spotted shooting a music video with Ty Dolla Sign, so looks like that's coming up, too.

Danny Trejo is a hero! He was in the right place at the right time yesterday afternoon, when a woman allegedly ran a red light in L.A. and got smashed so hard by another vehicle that her car ended up on the roof. Danny sprung into action climbed into the car to rescue the grandma-- who was stuck in the driver's seat upside down-- and her grandchild, who was trapped in the carseat. They were both brought to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, but are going to be okay thanks to Danny Trejo.

@Marvel, call this dude up!!!

Fox has revealed how Jussie Smollette's absence will be addressed in the final season of Empire. Following the drama in his personal life with the alleged attack that happened in January, they're gonna say that his character is on his honeymoon. CEO of Entertainment at Fox Charlie Collier said the story's going to reflect his character, although we'll see pictures of him in the background. He added that Lee Daniels and the team have talked a lot about what they're going to do, and there's some surprises at the beginning of the season that we're going to love.

They had extended Jussie's contract, so we were thinking maybe he would come back, but apparently after everything that's been going on, like the lawsuit being filed by the Chicago P.D., there's just too much in the press about him so they decided to not have him back.

Chris Rock put up an Instagram joke about white domestic terrorists, with a picture of Betty White and a caption about the first thing people say when a mass shooting happens is "Bet he white." People are upset about this. Some are calling Chris Rock racist for putting this up, but some people are upset that he's involving Betty White from The Golden Girls, because she's the best. The worst part is, when Betty's picture starting hitting social media, people thought she died, because she's 97! Thankfully she's still living.

Macaulay Culkin is joining the chorus of fans roasting Disney for trying to reboot the Home Alone franchise. He shared a photo on his Instagram of himself looking bloated and disheveled in his underwear, sitting on an old couch with a plate of food in his hands, Chinese takeout all over the place, and his laptop on his lap.... and he wrote "home alone."

Ray J just made a lucrative deal, making one million dollars per year to get people to spend money on weed, as an executive for a cannabis crowdfunding company.