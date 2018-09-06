Dirt Report: Young Thug and Ty Dolla $ign Both In Legal Trouble

Thugger and Ty Dolla $ign may both be doing time after some run ins with the law... get the latest.

Young Thug might be doing some time. He was charged with eight felonies, tied to his arrest in Georgia last year, when he was charged with possession and intent to distribute meth, hydrocodone, and weed. He also got charged with possession of an amphetamine, two kinds of codine, and a firearm. That went down when he got pulled over in Georgia in 2017, and he was also busted on a felony gun charge after his birthday / album release party last month. He about to lawyer up.

Ty Dolla $ign may also be heading to prison. He and his entourage were stopped by Atlanta police last night after officers searched their vehicle and found marijuana. He was lead away in handcuffs, and now an officer said they also found cocaine, and officers are still in the process of filing charges. The whole thing got caught on video.

Video of Ty Dolla Sign Gets Arrested By Federal Agents In Atlanta

It's worth keeping in mind, Ty Dolla $ign's tour mate G-Eazy also had troubles recently with cocaine... is that where this came from? Ty missed his concert date with G-Eazy while he was getting busted.

Beyonce spent her 37th birthday reflecting on what 36 meant to her. She wrote a really nice post:

Everything is love!

Ever since the Colin Kaepernick Nike ad went up, there's been memes making fun of the image of Colin's face that says "Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything." That's super deep and dope, and we love it... but people have been going nuts with the memes... including 50 Cent.

He put up a picture of Floyd Mayweather, and over on the picture it's just gibberish. 50 then wrote "Champ must have done this one himself."

Floyd came back at 50 and made a meme of his own:

Not that funny, Floyd, but you tried.

Nicki Minaj is upset about actor Geoffrey Owens catching so much flak for his side gig Trader Joe's, and she has now donated $25,000 to Owens. His story went viral after a woman snapped a picture of him working the register at Trader Joe's in New Jersey, and Nicki Minaj did not like that. Geoffrey said he was devastated over Trader Joe's pic at first, but the silver lining was the outpouring of support that he got from the public and folks in Hollywood. Tyler Perry already hit him up and asked him if he wanted to be on The Haves and the Have Nots, and now Nicki wants to hook him up.

Kim Kardashian hires models to try on all of her clothes before she buys them. She hand-selected women with body shapes exactly like hers, with the exact same measurements, and their job is to try on clothes, photograph themselves wearing them, then send the pics to Kim. It started with the Yeezy stuff, but now it's everything that she's going to buy. They're called fit models... lifestyles of the rich and famous!

