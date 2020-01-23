Dirt Report: When Is Kodak Black Is Getting Out Of Jail?

Kodak Black is getting out of jail... but not as soon as we thought. He's currently serving his gun possesion case in Miami, but he'll be transferred a couple more times. We've got the details of his release and the back story on why he attacked the guard (he claims he was poisoned).

One of R. Kelly's (ex) girls, Joycelyn Savage, had a hearing today in Chicago for battery after allegedly attacking Azriel Clary. She pleaded not guilty. Her family tried to talk to her outside the court house, but she shut them down and got into a car.

Video of R Kelly GF Joycelyn Savage Approached by Mom Leaving Court

Kylie Jenner put up a billboard in West Hollywood to celebrate her daughter's birthday... and her children's makeup line?

Hear more in the Dirt Report with Jenny Boom Boom and DJ Meechie!