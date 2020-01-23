Dirt Report: When Is Kodak Black Is Getting Out Of Jail?

January 23, 2020
Jenny Boom Boom

(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for TIDAL)

Categories: 
Dirt Report
Entertainment
Features
Shows

Kodak Black is getting out of jail... but not as soon as we thought. He's currently serving his gun possesion case in Miami, but he'll be transferred a couple more times. We've got the details of his release and the back story on why he attacked the guard (he claims he was poisoned). 

One of R. Kelly's (ex) girls, Joycelyn Savage, had a hearing today in Chicago for battery after allegedly attacking Azriel Clary. She pleaded not guilty. Her family tried to talk to her outside the court house, but she shut them down and got into a car.

Kylie Jenner put up a billboard in West Hollywood to celebrate her daughter's birthday... and her children's makeup line? 

Hear more in the Dirt Report with Jenny Boom Boom and DJ Meechie! 

Tags: 
Dirt Report

Recent Podcast Audio
Dirt Report: When Is Kodak Black Is Getting Out? WZMXFM: On-Demand
The Ish You Missed: Young Thug Awards HBCU With $25K Toward Music Program WZMXFM: On-Demand
Dirt Report: Prison Photo of Tekashi 6ix9ine Kicks Up Drama On Social Media WZMXFM: On-Demand
The Ish You Missed: Notorious B.I.G. x Trump's Impeachment? WZMXFM: On-Demand
Dirt Report: Ex-NBA Player Delonte West Beaten in the Streets? WZMXFM: On-Demand
The Ish You Missed: Disrespectful MLK, Jr Flyers WZMXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes