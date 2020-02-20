Dirt Report: Was Pop Smoke's Murder Gang-Related?

More to this Pop Smoke story... we're hearing now that his murder may have been over ties to the Crips. They're saying it was a targeted hit. At first we all thought it was a robbery gone wrong, but we'll fill you in on the latest and why now we're thinking the robbery theory does look flawed! They're still investigating...

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were making out in an elevator in Paris, but as they're leaving, Kanye didn't pick up any of the shopping bags. He walks out and she grabbed them all. He's getting some heat online for that... and Jenny has some thoughts on this!!!

Hear more in the Dirt Report with Jenny Boom Boom and DJ Meechie!