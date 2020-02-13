Dirt Report: Was James Brown Murdered?
The iconic James Brown died on Christmas Day back in 2006, but an investigation into how he died may now be launched. A woman who knew James handed prosecutors a bunch of evidence and witnesses alleging that it might have been foul play! Will his body have to be exhumed? We run down everything we know and why his death may have been suspicious.
Jennifer Hudson is opening the NBA All-Star game on Sunday night with a Kobe Bryant tribute. We'll tell what she said on IG.
Eminem had a brief, messy exchange with Salma Hayek at the Oscars. They crossed paths as he was walking off stage and she was so shocked to see him that she spilled her water all over him, LOL! We'll tell you more about what went down during their awkward meeting.
In these pictures it might look like @Eminem and I are best friends, but what really happened is as he was walking offstage and I was getting ready to walk onstage, I was so shocked to see him that I spilled water all over him. If you examine our faces, I look mortified and he looks terrified of me- As I was trying to wipe it off I impulsively hugged him and I said “Nice to meet you Eminem- I’m a HUGE fan!” because I AM! But I was so disappointed that I made such a fool of myself in front of him... and then I read this [swipe right> in @rollingstone. Eminem you’re the greatest!!! If you want to read the entire article with #Eminem please see my link in bio. En estas imágenes podría parecer que Eminem y yo somos mejores amigos, pero lo que realmente sucedió es que mientras el salía del escenario y me preparaba para entrar, me sorprendió tanto verlo que le tiré agua encima. Si examinas la foto, me veo mortificado y él se ve aterrorizado de mí. Mientras intentaba limpiarlo, lo abracé impulsivamente y le dije: "Encantado de conocerte, Eminem. ¡Soy un ENORME fan!" Pero estaba muy decepcionada de haber hecho el ridículo al conocerlo... y luego leí esto [deslizar hacia la derecha> en @rollingstone. Eminem eres grande!!! Si desea leer el artículo completo con #Eminem, consulte el link en la biografía. #Oscars
