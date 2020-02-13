Dirt Report: Was James Brown Murdered?

The iconic James Brown died on Christmas Day back in 2006, but an investigation into how he died may now be launched. A woman who knew James handed prosecutors a bunch of evidence and witnesses alleging that it might have been foul play! Will his body have to be exhumed? We run down everything we know and why his death may have been suspicious.

Jennifer Hudson is opening the NBA All-Star game on Sunday night with a Kobe Bryant tribute. We'll tell what she said on IG.

Eminem had a brief, messy exchange with Salma Hayek at the Oscars. They crossed paths as he was walking off stage and she was so shocked to see him that she spilled her water all over him, LOL! We'll tell you more about what went down during their awkward meeting.

Hear more in the Dirt Report with Jenny Boom Boom and DJ Meechie!