Dirt Report: Travis and Tyga and Kylie - Who's Cheating?

Travis Scott is denying that he cheated on Kylie Jenner. He said it's really affecting to see false things said about him, that the stories about him cheating are simply not true, and he's focusing on life, music, and family at the moment.

Travis and Kylie's split last week sparked rumours that Kylie was dating Tyga again, as well. At first, she went to a studio where Tyga happened to be to drop off some friends. But then over the weekend, she showed up at a spot in L.A. and Tyga was there, too. Kylie and her sister Khloe Kardashian went to a club called the Hyde Lounge on the Sunset Strip Saturday night. She got there a little after 1am, and Tyga was already in the club. Tyga left around 2am and nobody spotted Kylie leaving the club... but it looked like you could see someone riding with him through his tinted windows.

Meanwhile at the same club, Khloe ran into Lamar Odom with his new girlfriend. That must have been an awkward situation.

Kylie Jenner decided to put up a picture of a new $3 million Bugatti she just bought, and people are upset. She bought the Bugatti Chiron but quickly pulled the pic when people started saying things like "how can people justify buying more cars than they possibly need when there are people out there who can't eat? Like I get it, it's your money and you earned it. But how do you justify not doing good with it? The money you spent on this could have fed a village for at least a year." Another person said "Oh yay, another new car. Meanwhile there's people struggling to make ends meet and feed themselves. I'm happy for her but damn, when is enough enough?"

In the past, Kylie has put up pics of her two Range Rovers, her Rolls Royce, her Porsche, her Lamborghini, and her Ferrari, so it seems like people are just tired of seeing how rich she is. These people are right-- Kylie can show off her goods, but she could also do a lot of GOOD with her money.