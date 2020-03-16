Dirt Report: Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson Left Hospital
March 16, 2020
Categories:
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were released from the hospital after coronavirus. Plus, employees at the Today Show are now taking precautions after a staff member tested positive.
Hear more in the Dirt Report with Jenny Boom Boom and DJ Meechie!
Tags:
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
27 Mar
Charlie Wilson Springfield Symphony Hall
27 Mar
Pitbull Foxwoods Resort Casino
04 Apr
Angry Orchard Tour Premier Limousine
21 Apr
Women of Innovation Connecticut Convention Center
08 May
Hot 93.7 presents: DEON COLE: COLEOLOGY TOUR College Street Music Hall