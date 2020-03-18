Dirt Report: Tom Brady Now Expected To Sign With The Buccaneers, Juice WRLD's Estate Worth $3.3 Million & More!

Tom Brady is expected to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Free Agent released a statement thanking Patriots Nation yesterday with no clue on what was to come next. Today is surfaced that Tom has made his decision based off his 12 year old son Jack and also his two demands.

"Some of the things Brady wants: Control over roster [and] he wants to be part of making decisions on the play calling," Russini from ESPN's "Get Up."

