Dirt Report: Does Tekashi 6ix9ine Have a New $10M Record Deal Waiting On Him?

The saying usually goes snitches get stitches, but in Tekashi 6ix9ine's case, it looks like snitches get millions.

Tekashi 6ix9ine might be banking out on a big record deal, if he gets released from prison. Record label 10K Projects said that they're working on a $10 million record deal to be presented to Tekashi. Once he's a free man, Tekashi will get all the money, in return for only putting out two albums-- one English, one Spanish.

Tekashi believes even though he testified against alleged members of the Nine Trey Blood gang, he will get out of jail in January 2020, will restart his rap career, and everybody will welcome him back. With this record deal, it looks like he might have been right, which is crazy! Word has it, Tekashi has also been offered a tour. According to a source, Tekashi already contacted a young New York City producer and someone purchase two beats for him already, so it looks like he's not wasting any time. Tekashi's sentencing will take place December 18th, so we'll see how this plays out.

Tekashi 6ix9ine Scores Multi-Million Dollar Record Deal from Prison https://t.co/3DT4j9J3Wb — TMZ (@TMZ) October 10, 2019

Cuba Gooding Junior appeared in a Manhattan criminal court today, and he's been indicted on some new charges. He's been indicted for an additional incident, unrelated to a Manhattan club groping situation he's currently facing charges for. He was in Manhattan Criminal Court for a brief appearance where prosecutors made that disclosure to him. Gooding was previously arrested for forcible touching, for allegedly grabbing the breast of a woman at the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar and Lounge in June. According to some witnesses, there's a pattern of sex assaults that have been committed by Cuba Gooding Junior in the past. We don't know exactly what the new charges are yet, but he'll be back in court next week to be arraigned on that new case.