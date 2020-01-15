Dirt Report: Tekashi 6ix9ine Wants To Serve Sentence at Home

Tekashi 6ix9ine is scared to remain in prison, and wants to serve the rest of his sentence at home. Would that even be safer? And YK Osiris says he's got to leave Georgia to collab with Drake, but Drake knows nothing about that? Ummmm.....

Tekashi 6ix9ine is scared, so he filed to finish his prison sentence at home because of fear of retaliation. He has to do 14 more months, but he said his patience is running out and his attorney just filed paperwork asking the judge to let him out. He's not in gen pop, he's in a private jail, but he claims a lot of people in with him are Blood, so he's afraid something might happen even though he's being protected. Would he even be any safer at home? Tekashi was sentenced in his racketeering case last month and he was given 24 months in prison with five years of supervised release, 300 hours of community service, and he also has to pay a $35,000 fine.

YK Osiris said he needs immediate permission to leave the state of Georgia for a very important job opportunity. He claims that he got a chance to work with Drake, but Drake doesn't know anything about that. Osiris is currently out on bond for his assault case involving his girl, and he just filed documents in Fulton County asking a judge to give him the go ahead to go to Toronto to record with Drake. Supposedly, the studio was available as of January 13th on Monday, and it's available all week for YK osiris and Drake to get to the studio and work together. Only problem being, Drake knows nothing about it.

R. Kelly's lawyers requested the names of two Jane Doe accusers who are a part of his Brooklyn federal case. His lawyers are asking how they can build a defense if they don't know who these folks are? One of them, Jane Doe 2, was an underage girl in 1999, who R. Kelly allegedly coerced into having sex with the intention of creating "visual depictions of such conduct." R. Kelly is accused of kidnapping the second victim, Jane Doe 3, between 2003 and 2004 in Illinois. His lawyers are claiming they need to interview these witnesses to build their defense, and the prosecutors are apparently saying no, because R. Kelly's obstruction in other cases means he should not have access to these victims. R. Kelly's trial is set to begin May 18th.