Dirt Report: Tekashi 6ix9ine Says Jim Jones Is A Gang Member

It's Day 3 of the Tekashi 6ix9ine testimony, and he's still on the stand, talking the talk. Today he's claiming that Dipset's Jim Jones is a gang member.

Today in court, Tekashi testified that he offered Nine Trey members $50,000 to rob and shoot at Harv, who was the security they later fired after the kidnapping incident. He also testified that Jim Jones is a member of Nine Trey-- the same gang-- and prosecutors played a phone conversation between Jones, his manager Shotti, and Mel Murda. They all talked about getting revenge on Tekashi because of snitching. The talk for the last two days was Trippie Redd being a Blood, but he was not affiliated with the Nine Trey Bloods.

The New York Post published a report that, according to Tekashi, they kept him around to fund their alleged gang with his music. He said "I would get $250,000, they would give me like $185,000 and take the rest." He also claimed they would go out to clubs and he would pay for all the champagne and the girls, and in return they offered Tekashi protection and street cred, so he could look like he was in the streets. According to court testimony, these guys would disrespect Tekashi on the regular, and call him a "rainbow haired sh**head." Tekashi said that he was really scared when this was all happening, and he was trying to get out and get away from them... and that's when the alleged kidnapping happened back in 2017. Were they trying to teach him a lesson?

Apparently, Tekashi's father was gunned down when Tekashi was a teenager, and after that is when he started acting out. He was a really straight laced kid before that.

The craziest thing is, Tekashi just keeps talking and talking, so this probably isn't even the end of the story.