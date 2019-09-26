Dirt Report: Tekashi 6ix9ine To Reject Witness Protection?

September 26, 2019
Lil Wayne is facing a big charge on his birthday! And Tekashi 6ix9ine allegedly wants to restart his rap career soon as he get out of prison. Can he do that???

Lil Wayne was ordered to fork over $150 thousand in a phony concert case. They're saying he allegedly created fraudulent companies to book fake concerts, and he didn't show up and perform. We originally thought a company was booking him without his knowledge, but it looks like the company got the money and because Weezy isn't fighting the lawsuit, people are thinking he's working with the company. Lil Wayne is a really wealthy person, so why would he get involved in a scheme like this? If he did need the money, it seems like he'd just do the shows.

Tekashi 6ix9ine plans to reject the witness protection program as soon as he's a free man again. He just testified for three days against the alleged Nine Trey Bloods gang, pointing out alleged gang members, including his supposed kidnappers Nuke Mack and Harv Ellison, and even Jim Jones and Cardi B. It seemed obvious that with all the stuff he was saying, Tekashi would have to go into hiding when he got out of prison in "early 2020." But he's now telling everybody he doesn't need witness protection, and he's getting out to resume his rap career. He did say he's planning on hiring 24/7 security, even for his extended family, who are scared to death right now. 

Can Tekashi 6ix9ine come out and be some sort of rap hero? We don't see how that could possibly happen after everything that's gone down.

