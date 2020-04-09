Dirt Report: Tekashi 6ix9ine Back To Trolling On IG, IRS Plans To Send Out $50 Million American's Stimulus Payout & More!

April 9, 2020
Jenny Boom Boom
Dirt Report
Tekashi 6ix9ine is back on social media trolling just one day after he said he wouldn't participate in any online bullying or social media trolling. He took to Instagram to change his profile picture to a claymation version of him in a orange prison jumpsuit, on a rat trap eating a piece of cheese. 6ix9ine also changed his bio to a question which read, "Why everybody callin me a snitch? I'm missin something...?" Check out the dirt report below. 

