Dirt Report: Tekashi 6ix 9ine's Family Scared For Their Lives

As his court date approaches, Tekashi 6ix 9ine's family are scared for their safety. Plus, details on the shocking sexual assault allegations against newly recruited Patriot Antonio Brown.

Tekashi 6ix9ine's family members are scared for their lives, and they are not going to be in the courtroom when Tekashi testifies. The trial is set for next week, when Tekashi will testify against the two men who allegedly had a role in kidnapping him. According to Tekashi, the men pulled him into their car, drove with him back to his house, went into his house where his baby's mama was, and stole thousands of dollars of jewelry from him.

Tekashi's family said they know what happens to snitches, so they are concerned. They hired a lot of security, but they're not confident if it's enough. And Tekashi is in jail, so he's not able to make music or tour or make money... nobody knows how long he will have money to pay for security, either. They've apparently been harassed and followed home, as well.

Tekashi is supposed to be naming names involved in the Casanova plot at the Barclays, as well. There was a shooting at the Barclays, which supposedly involved a member of the Nine Trade Bloods, the gang Tekashi is involved with. Looks like he's really trying to get his sentence cut, but it might end up putting him and his family in more danger right now.

Read The DA's Letter to Judge That Outlines How Tekashi 6ix9ine Plans to Avoid 47 Years in Prison by Dropping the Dime on Everybody; How 69 Will Be Put in Witness Protection (Court Docs)

Police in Miami and Hollywood, Florida, as well as Pittsburgh, say they have no records of Antonio Brown's rape accuser ever filing a criminal complaint with officers. A woman named Britney Taylor claimed Antonio Brown-- who just signed with the Patriots-- assaulted her twice in the Pittsburgh area in 2017 and raped her near Miami in 2018. These two met at a bible study, and he reached out to her on Facebook to ask her to personally train him. They were training together, and-- according to her-- one time wheile she was changing, he came into the room, pushed her against the wall, and started forcibly kissing her. Another time, they were watching a religious video when she says Brown started to pleasure himself in front of her. After not seeing each other for a while, they met again, which is when she claims he pinned her down and raped her. Brown practiced with the Patriots yesterday, and management is still deciding whether to put him in this week's game. Brown is denying all the accusations.