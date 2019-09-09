Dirt Report: Swae Lee's Girlfriend Arrested For Headbutting Him

Marliesia Ortiz got busted after a domestic incident apparently involving Swae cheating on her. Plus, Kanye brings Sunday Service to Chicago.

Swae Lee's ex-girlfriend, Marliesia Ortiz, was arrested for allegedly headbutting Swae. They've been having trouble for a while now. Swae posted a video after he got caught cheating and said it's just what he does. They got into a heated argument in August in L.A. and she started throwing things, she head butted him, and his security had to kick her out of the house.

After that, she called the police and claimed she was sexually assaulted by Swae. When the police showed up, she changed her story and admitted to actually starting the fight and breaking things in the house. She also claimed that he strangled her, but cops didn't see any visible marks on her.

She got charged with misdemeanor assault, and now she has to decide if she wants to stay with Swae Lee and go through it, and risk getting an STD if Swae is out there sleeping around. Or does she just free herself from the situation and move on?

Kanye West went back to his hometown yesterday for Sunday Service. He was in Chicago at the Huntington Bank Pavilion which holds 30,000 people... and 30,000 showed up, including Chance the Rapper. Up until now Kanye had been holding Sunday Service in secret areas around L.A.

J.Lo was at the Toronto International Film Festival Saturday night, and she had on the most beautiful dress ever. She got out on the red carpet, and then some animal rights protesters started screaming profanities at her over the fact that she wears fur.