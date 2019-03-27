Dirt Report: #SurvivingCardiB: Another Cardi B Video Surfaced & Empire Cast Divided Over Jussie Smollett Case
#SurvivingCardiB
March 27, 2019
#SurvivingCardiB is still trending today because a new video surfaced with Cardi B. In the new video it shows Cardi explaining how she used to drug men and set them up with "trannies" to get even with them. Cardi has yet to address the new video as she announced yesterday she was taking a break from social media after releasing her statement on the first video.
Check out the Dirt Report below!