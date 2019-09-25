Dirt Report: Snapchat To Drop Tekashi 6ix9ine Docuseries

Get ready to watch the rise and fall of Tekashi 6ix9ine on Snapchat. Meanwhile, authorities have arrested a second person related to the death of Mac Miller, and we've got the info.

Another man was arrested in connection with Mac Miller's fatal overdose, 36-year-old Ryan Reavis. The FBI and DEA targeted him over the death and got a search warrant, went to his house, and found drugs including prescription-only pills and marijuana. Cops also confiscated a firearm including a 9MM pistol, two shotguns, and a whole bunch of homemade weapons. He was booked on fraud, drug, and gun charges on a $50,000 bail. There are two females that are still being investigated, and police think might be connected to Mac Miller's death.

Tekashi 6ix9ine's story is going to be on Snapchat as a docuseries. Snap launched their first documentary style franchise called VS The World, and Tekashi is gonna kick off the first season. It's being produced by Complex, and it will follow Tekashi's skyrocket to fame in 2017, and how that all crumbled in 2018, his arrest and indictment on RICO charges, and incarcerated as a result of all of that. The series will be up to the minute, including Tekashi's time in court the other day testifying against alleged Nine Trey Blood gang members. Tekashi is not getting any money off the series, because he's not involved in the production. And if he does get out of jail next year, he probably still won't be able to sue over this because he won't want anybody he crossed to know where he is. DJ Akademiks, Tory Lanez, Cuban Doll, and more will appear on the docuseries.

Kylie Jenner is suffering, and has been for several days with an intense illness that required her to check into a hospital this week. She was admitted to an L.A. area hospital with what one source described as severe flu-like symptoms, nausea, dizziness, and more. She was supposed to present at the Emmys on Sunday night, but couldn't make it, so Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner went out instead. Kris Jenner is out of the country working, so Caitlyn Jenner has been coming to the hospital to check one Kylie. And Kylie was supposed to go out to Paris Fashion Week to talk about her makeup line, but she's not going to be able to because she's so severely sick. Hopefully she gets better soon.