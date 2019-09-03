Dirt Report: Shady Stuff Re: Kevin Hart's Accident

Something happened at the scene of Kevin Hart's accident that was a bit strange... Plus Ariana Grande is suing Forever 21! More in the Dirt Report with Jenny Boom Boom and DJ Meechie!

Kevin Hart is out of surgery following the serious accident he was in over the weekend. He was a passenger in his Barracuda. His friend was driving and lost control and the car fell into a ditch. But here's the thing... Kevin Hart's bodyguard grabbed him out of the car and brought him out of the car and left the other two passengers. You're never supposed to move anyone from an accident due to injuries... they later realized he was injured and brought him to the hospital. So, why'd they do this?

Fetty Wap was in Vegas over the weekend and got into a physical altercation with a valet driver.

Fetty Wap reportedly arrested after punching valet in Las Vegas. https://t.co/5IK5OjLzUP pic.twitter.com/zkow9mUssz — Complex (@Complex) September 2, 2019

Ariana Grande is suing Forever 21... they asked her back in the winter to do an ad campaign with her. They didn't have enough money to pay her, so she said no. But they hired a model that looks just like her and copied Ari's photos!