Dirt Report: Safaree Getting Paid For His... Talents

Safaree just inked a deal with a sex toy company, Aretha Franklin's fans line up to pay their respects, and Eddie Murphy gets ready for baby number TEN!

Nicki Minaj keeps helping Safaree get all kind of checks. She was talking about his hairline, now he's got a deal with a hair company. She talked about how she was obsessed with his package for 12+ years, and he just inked a seven-figure deal with one of the top sex toy makers, Doc Johnson, who will create a life-size mold of Safaree's manhood. Preorders will open for the Safaree sex toy in December, and it will be available around Valentine's Day.

Aretha Franklin's fans are saying their final goodbyes to the Queen of Soul today at the Charles H Wright Museum of African-American history in Detroit. They're hosting a public open casket visitation,so today was the first of two days that hundreds of people lined up to go check out Aretha. The actual funeral happens Friday. Aretha was dressed in a red suit and crimson pumps, in a gold plated casket, inside of which is spelled out "Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul" in the lining. She arrived in a 1940 Cadillac LaSalle hearse. People were excited to see the body of Aretha Franklin, which seems kinda weird.

A female filmmaker by the name of Lyric Cabral claims she fell victim to a secret sex cult while filming an R. Kelly documentary. Lyric claims she was assaulted during an after party last week, following R. Kelly's concert at the Family Arena in Missouri. She said "I had the camera phone in my hand, above my head. All I know is, I felt an arm around my neck and I was lifted up. The next thing I know, I'm facing outside." She says she was confronted by six men who she thinks are members of the St. Louis Police Department and security from both the club and R. Kelly's crew. So the St. Louis police department is part of a secret sex cult???

[]

Eddie Murphy is expecting his 10th child, his second child with longtime girlfriend Paige Butcher. They are already parents to 2-year-old Izzy, who was born in May 2016. Murphy, 57, has eight other children from previous relationships... Bria, 28; Miles, 25; Shane, 23; Zola, 18; Bella, 18 are all from his first marriage to Nicole Murphy. Here's where it gets complicated-- Christian, 27, is from his relationship with Tamara Hood and Eric, 29, is from a relationship with Paulette McNeely-- who were both born during Eddie's relationship with Nicole, apparently? That is crazy. He also has an 11-year-old daughter, Angel, from his relationship with Mel B.

Serena Williams' daughter Alexis Olympia is turning 1 on Saturday, but they're not celebrating it. At a press conference surrounding the U.S. Open, Serena explained why she and her husband Alexis Ohanian aren't planning a party for their daughter, saying Alexis Olympia doesn't celebrate birthdays because they're all Jehovah's Witnesses.

Trey Songz is not in the clear for an alleged attack on a woman back in February. Andrea Buera is now suing him for an alleged incident that went down at a Hollywood party during NBA All-Star Weekend. He was arrested for this alleged attack, and although the L.A. city attorney and D.A. declined misdemeanor and felony charges for lack of evidence, she is pressing forward with a civil lawsuit. She said Trey Songz ran after her because she was talking to another guy, choked her and punched her several times in the face. She claimed that the beating only stopped because one of the other guy's bodyguards intervened. She also said that Trey Songz further humiliated her, when he demanded she take off her shorts because they belong to his friend. According to Andrea, her eye was swollen shut, she suffered bruises around her jaw and shoulders, and her legs were also bruised and scratched. We don't know how much she's suing for yet.

The Dirt Report is presented by the Brandford Academy of Hair and Cosmetology