Dirt Report: RIP, Mac Miller

The rumors are true about Kanye West, like he said himself on Jimmy Kimmel a minute ago, dude likes porn. Now, he was the creative director for the Pornhub Awards. It's a live streaming show, and kanye's company Donda partnered with the production company to make it happen. Young MA performed live, and Kanye debuted a new video by him and Lil Pump called "I Love It." Kanye also dressed the porn stars, and dropped a line of XXX-inspired apparel right after the show.

Good news keeps coming for Geoffrey Owens. The Cosby Show actor turned Trader Joe's employee has now been offered a job by Tyler Perry for The Haves and the Have Nots. He's going to have a 10 episode arc on the show. Tyler Perry reached out to Geoffrey after hearing that he took a job at the grocery store chain to make ends meet. He'd been an employee for 15 months before somebody discovered that he worked there and sort of job shamed him.

Mac Miller died today at age 26 of an apparent overdose. He was found dead in his San Fernando Valley home around noon Pacific Time. He had trouble with substance abuse, in the wake of his breakup with Ariana Grande. He wrecked his car back in May, was arrested for DUI and hit and run. Ariana also made it clear Mac's substance abuse was a deal breaker in their relationship. Last night, Mac posted a video of a record player on IG. He was supposed to start a tour next month. It's very sad news.

Post Malone walked away unscathed from yet another dangerous ordeal. This time, he found himself uninjured following a car accident that took place this morning in West Hollywood. He was driving in a Rolls Royce that collided with a Kia near Santa Monica Boulevard. His assistant was said to be driving the car when the accident took place. No one got hurt, thank God, but hours after the accident he referred to the incident when he tweeted "God must hate me." He's really going through it.

Vince Vaughn has been charged in connection to his DUI arrest earlier this summer, and he's facing 360 days in jail. He was hit with misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage, driving with a .08% blood alcohol content or higher, and refusing to comply with a peace officer or to submit to an inspection for the June arrest in California.

