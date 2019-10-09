Dirt Report: Is Rihanna Shading Jay-Z Over the NFL?

Rihanna unleashed on the NFL, Donald Trump, and more in her Vogue cover story. Plus, the hottest performances from the BET Hip-Hop Awards.

The BET Hip-Hop Awards went down last night. The cyphers were dope, especially King Los and DNA, who did a live cypher. Megan Thee Stallion, Saweetie, and DaBaby had great performances, and Rapsody killed it lyrically.

Video of DNA Goes Up Against Geechi Gotti In This East Coast Vs. West Coast Rap Battle | Hip Hop Awards ‘19

Video of Rapsody Raps Powerful ‘Nina’ And ‘Serena’ Performance! | Hip Hop Awards ‘19

Video of Lil Baby &amp; DaBaby Turn Up To ‘Baby’! | Hip Hop Awards 2019

JT is free! She got out of prison and is now living in a halfway house in Atlanta, awaiting her March 7th release. She already made new music, "JT First Day Out":

Video of City Girls - JT First Day Out (Official Audio)

Yung Miami has been holding it down for City Girls, but now that she's pregnant it's good that JT is back to keep it going for a while.

Rihanna opened up about her decision to turn down the NFL's invitation to perform at the Super Bowl last year. She told Vogue she could not do that to Colin Kaepernick, and she was taking stand against the league. She said if she performed, she'd be a sell-out and an enabler. Her good friend Jay-Z is now partnering up with the NFL, so was she throwing shade his way?

Rihanna also called Donald Trump the most mentally ill human being in America. She talked about the gun crisis, and how every time there's a mass shooting Trump goes straight to mental illness as the reason, and that lead her to turn the words back on the President.