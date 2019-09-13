Dirt Report: Is Rihanna Pregnant?

Rumors are coming out of the Diamond Ball that Rihanna might be expecting! And the Feds drop some major bombs about Tekashi 6ix9ine's upcoming testimony.

Word has it Rihanna is pregnant. This started because of a new side profile photo of her... but it might not be pregnancy. Rihanna's weight fluctuates, just like everybody's, and maybe she's just living good. Either way, she still looks amazing. She was glowing at her 5th annual Diamond Ball yesterday in NYC. It benefits her Clara Lionel Foundation-- named after her grandparents-- which helps out communities around the world with funding of education and health.

What started the rumor was an interview where she said she can't wait to have kids, and how she wants to give birth to a strong black woman. What do you think? Does she look pregnant in this photo?

(Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Diamond Ball)

The target on Tekashi 6ix9ine's head is bigger than ever, because a US attorney has just made public how Tekashi is gonna help them bring down alleged violent gang members. His security in prison is not being amped up... the Feds think he's already safe and secure. Rikers Island is currently the home of several people who are testifying against the criminal element.

According to new legal documents, Tekashi's testimony will be devastating. He will name names in various alleged crimes, including the July 2018 kidnapping and robbery of Tekashi himself. He will also identify which Nine Trey Blood members are attached to various aliases used in incriminating texts, because Feds haven't been able to figure that out themselves. Tekashi faced 47 years in prison for his alleged crimes, but he cut a deal in return for his cooperation. When he goes to court, US Marshals will take Tekashi through a secure tunnel to the courthouse, and he'll be under heavy guard. It's crazy they're releasing all this information beforehand. Doesn't that put the fire under people on the other side of these criminal cases.