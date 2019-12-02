Dirt Report: Remy Ma Free Of Charges In Assault Case

Charges have been dropped against Remy Ma! Plus NBC claims it's working with Gabrielle Union after she was let go from America's Got Talent, and more.

Good news for Remy Ma-- it looks like the charges were dropped in the assault case against her and Brittney Taylor, from Love and Hip-Hop. Brittney claimed Remy punched her and beat her down backstage at a show in New York City, while Remy said she was not even there and there was no evidence. Now in court, they said that there was no surveillance video capturing the alleged punch, and no witnesses to say the altercation even happened between them, so the judge dismissed the case. Remy is on probation, so she is free to be herself and not worry anymore.

NBC said it's working with Gabrielle Union after she lashed out at the network following her exit from America's Got Talent when she was fired last week. Gabrielle reportedly complained to producers about a Korean joke made by guest star Jay Leno, and said she was distraught to get notes also that her hair was "too black" on set. Sources also said that show boss Simon Cowell told her not to go to NBC corporate about her complaints, that she should come to him instead. Stars including Ellen Pompeo, Ariana Grande, and Debra Messing came to Gabrielle's defense, and in a statement NBC said they had no knowledge of some of her complaints, they remain committed to ensuring a respectful workplace for all employees, and they take very seriously any questions about workplace culture. NBC said they're working with Ms. Union through her representatives to hear about her concerns.

She was let go last week, along with Julianne Hough. Howie Mandel, Terry Crews, and Simon Cowell are all apparently going to return to the show, but these two ladies were let go. Both women also allegedly had extensive notes that were given to them about their physical appearance while on the show. About two years ago, Nick Cannon also said there were some issues on set with AGT, and he left the show because of that.

Dave East was forced to cancel an afterparty event in Boston on Friday night after apparently receiving death threats. According to his Instagram story, the owner of Icon Nightclub on Warrington Street claimed that he got two anonymous phone calls from someone threatening to shoot Dave East. East appeared skeptical of the situation and wrote "The club owner to Icon in Boston said he got 2 anonymous phone calls that they was gone shoot me tonight lol, so they ain't let me in the club." He also called the owner of Icon a bozo for canceling the show. East did have a good point-- most people planning to shoot somebody don't make an anonymous phone call about it, first.

