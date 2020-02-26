Dirt Report: Red Sox Quarantine Pitcher Fearing Coronavirus

February 26, 2020
Jenny Boom Boom
Baseball bat

Photo by Getty Stock

The Boston Red Sox have quarantined a couple players who arrived in Florida for spring training over fears of coronavirus. They were told to stay in their apartments. As far as we know, they aren't actually infected but they're still being isolated as a precaution. Jenny and Meechie talk about some of the latest warnings we're hearing about this contagious virus.

Johnny Depp was in a courtroom in London... he's suing a tabloid for saying he was abusive to Amber Heard. Some crazy text messages have leaked and you won't BELIEVE some of the things he said! Wow!

Hear more in the Dirt Report with Jenny Boom Boom and DJ Meechie! 

