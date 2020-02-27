Dirt Report: Ray J & Princess Love Still Married, Boosie Badazz Addresses Backlash Over Comments About Dwyane Wade's Daughter Zaya!
Ray J & Princess Love are still married according to friends of the couple. The two are focusing on co-parenting but live in seperate places. According to a family member there are zero talks of divorce.
After being banned from Planet Fitness, Boosie Badazz breaks his silence over his comments about Dwyane Wade's daughter Zaya. Check out what he said during the Dirt Report below!