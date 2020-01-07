Dirt Report: Rae Sremmurd's Stepfather Shot and Killed

Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi's stepfather was killed, and their younger brother is a person of interest. And the estranged husband of Jennifer Dulos from New Canaan, CT has now been charged with murder. Get the latest.

Sad news-- Rea Sremmurd's step dad was shot dead. Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi's younger brother Michael is in custody as a person of interest, but he hasn't been charged with anything at this time. 62 year old Floyd Sullivan raised the boys since they were young. He was still with their mother, and Michael is their half brother and Floyd's biological son. Floyd was found dead from a gunshot wound, in Mississippi. So sad...

We've been hearing so much about the case of missing mother from New Canaan, Jennifer Dulos, for seven months now, and today, her estranged husband Fotis Dulos was arrested and charged with murder, capital murder, and kidnapping in connection with the disappearance of his wife. His bond was set at $6 million, and he's going to be arraigned tomorrow in Stamford. Fotis' girlfriend, 45 year old Michelle Traconis of Avon, has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder, and her bond was set at $2 million. New Canaan police tweeted this today:

Fotis was previously charged with two counts of tampering with physical evidence and hindering prosecution in the first degree. He pleaded not guilty to those charges. Jennifer, who was living in New Canaan when she disappeared on May 24, 2019, dropped off her kids at school and no one saw her after that.