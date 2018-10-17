Dirt Report: Pusha T And Drake Back At It Again

Pusha T sets the record straight on whether Kanye West put Drake on blast. Plus, the aftermath of Ariana Grande's breakup with Pete Davidson and more.

Pusha T and Drake are back at it again. Drake brought up the fact that Kanye West was the one that put out all the information on his son, his Adidas deal, and all that stuff. Pusha T came back to say he was not the one that leaked the information, it actually was Drake's producer, Noah 40 Shebib. Pusha said it didn't come from Kanye, it came from 40, whom was sleeping with a woman that he started to give opportunities to. Pusha T knows the female, and she told him all the dirt on Drake, which she heard straight from 40. Pusha T said he was tired of the narrative that it was all Kanye's doing, and he wanted to set the record straight.

Ariana Grande is making an attempt to cover up any signs of Pete Davidson, even if it means hiding a tattoo dedicated to Pete with a bandaid. She performed "The Wizard and I" on Tuesday in New York City, during a pre-taped segment for the upcoming NBC special dedicated to the Broadway musical Wicked. She has "Pete" tattoo on her ring finger, and you can see in the pics and videos that she actually put a bandaid over it. The special is set to air October 29th, meaning the split would be more than two weeks old. This Wicked performance was Ariana's first public appearance since the split.

Pete Davidson was supposed to headline a comedy gig tonight at Temple University, but he dropped out last minute. In a post that's apparently been deleted, Ariana Grande said "Time to say bye bye again to the internet for just a lil bit. It's hard not to bump news n stuff that i’m not tryna see rn. It's very sad and we're all trying very hard to keep going. Love u and thank u for bein here always." She's really going through it.

"time to say bye bye to the internet for jus a lil bit. it's hard not to bump news n stuff that i'm not tryna see rn. it's very sad and we're all tryin very hard to keep goin. love u. and thank u for bein here always" pic.twitter.com/0n1RvOvvF3 — Ariana Grande Today (@ArianaToday) October 17, 2018

Ariana also gave back that $100,000 engagement ring she got from Pete, which cost apparently about a quarter of his net worth.

