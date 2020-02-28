Dirt Report: Pop Smoke's Family Releases Statement About His Murder, L.A. County Deputies Shared Photos Of Kobe Bryant's Crash Scene & More!

Pop Smoke's family breaks their silence and releses a statment about his murder.

Read the statement in full below:

The family of Bashar 'Pop Smoke' Jackson would like to express our sincere gratitude to everyone for your support. Every prayer, call, and act of kindness is deeply appreciated as we mourn the loss of our son, brother and friend.

Brooklyn knew him as Bashar. He was educated and nurtured in Brooklyn and his rise to fame all developed from the place he proudly represented. Within the last year, his extraordinary giftedness was revealed to the world, introducing Pop Smoke.

Unfortunately, there are no public details available regarding the murder of our loved one. We ask for respect and responsible reporting during this critical time. Inaccurate reports only add unnecessary pain to a grieving family.

