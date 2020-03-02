Dirt Report: Pop Smoke Will Be Laid To Rest In Brooklyn

March 2, 2020
Jenny Boom Boom
Pop Smoke will be laid to rest in Brooklyn. DJ Meechie shared the latest on this sad story.

And Flavor Flav was kicked out of Public Enemy! Jenny will tell you what Bernie Sanders has to do with it... and the "corporate-like" statement the group issued! 

And will Megan Thee Stallion be able to release new music? There's a dispute with her label going on and we have the details!

Hear more in the Dirt Report with Jenny and Meechie! 

