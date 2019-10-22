Dirt Report: Nicki Minaj Got Married

Nicki Minaj is officially married. And Megan Thee Stallion is writing a horror movie!

It's official-- Nicki Minaj is married. Her name is now Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty. She made things official yesterday, October 21st, and married her high school sweetheart Kenneth Petty. She made the big announcement last night, telling her 106 million followers that she got married. Apparently it was a very small, private ceremony, although everybody still dressed up. Nicki's original plan was to release her next album first, then plan a big wedding ceremony after that.

Megan Thee Stallion is writing a horror movie. In a new 24 Hours With video for Vogue magazine which was released today, she revealed that she may be adding filmmaker to her already lengthy resume. She confirmed the script that she's writing is for a horror movie, and said everyone knows I ****ing love horror movies. When asked to name her favorite horror movie of all time, she said The Evil Dead. She likes it because, in that movie, you fall in love with the villain. Somebody asked her during the interview if she's ever seen The Human Centipede, which she really liked and appreciated.

Kevin Hart resurfaced for the first time since his near fatal accident. He was seen out with Jay-Z and agent Rich Paul in Beverly Hills on Monday night. He was photographed attempting to keep a low profile by wearing a black hoodie with his hood over his head. Kevin fractured his spine in three places after surviving that big crash Labor Day weekend, and was hospitalized for about 10 days before going to a live-in rehab facility to complete physical therapy. He was able to return home by the end of September, and he was back to work in October for Jumanji 2.

Authorities said that his friend Jared Black was actually driving the car and was responsible for the accident. His wife is in the car in the back, and they're both suing Kevin Hart, saying that his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda did not have proper safety harnesses or airbags.