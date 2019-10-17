Dirt Report: Nicki Minaj Getting Married Within 7 Days?

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty might be looking to get married in the next week! Plus, Gucci Mane faces backlash after his #relationshipgoals post about his wife backfires.

The countdown begins-- it looks like Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty are gonna be getting married within the next seven days. They got their marriage license, but Nicki wanted a particular pastor to officiate, who just became available for the next week. Allegedly Nicki wants to get married now, then drop her new album, and after the album they'll do a bigger ceremony. Nicki and Kenneth grew up together, and he was once convicted on charges of statutory rape. Nicki said people can say all they want, but the only person that can tell her what to do is her man, and that's only because he's got some good D. But if he stops giving her the good D, not even he could tell her what to do.

Gucci Mane decided to praise his wife Keyshia Ka'Oir for staying with him despite all his wrongdoings, but social media disagreed with their #relationshipgoals. Earlier this week, Gucci shared a meme of himself and Keyshia on their wedding day that said "Everyone wants this, but what y'all forget is she was with wild Gucci, cheating Gucci, publicity with other women Gucci. This is Gucci after therapy and rehabilitation. This is a street man groomed in his thirties after he's been at his lowest point. Point is, this is a rider who knew what she signed up for." He added "I love my wife. She stayed down."

Keyshia responded "Awwwwww LOVE u more my baby! There’s nothing in this world that I wouldn’t do for you Papi❤️ 10/17."

One father commented saying "That ain't relationship goals. A woman who goes through that much pain and emotional abuse to be with a man ain't solid. That's stupid." Another critic wrote "So basically you need money to keep a relationship alive?"

Gucci and Keyshia got married in October 2017 at a lavish $1.7 million ceremony at the Four Seasons in Miami. They first began dating in 2010, but their relationship faced a lot of hardships. In September 2014, Gucci was sentenced to three years in prison for aggravated assault and federal firearms charges. Gucci claimed on Instagram that during this time, his then-girlfriend turned the two million dollars he gave her before he went in into six million with her cosmetic line and her fitness line. In 2017, Gucci came out with an autobiography and talked about the fact that he had a baby with another woman, and didn't even know about that baby until it was 10 months old.