Dirt Report: New Details on the Tragic Death of Juice WRLD

We pay our respects to Juice WRLD after his shocking death this weekend. Menawhile, Cassie and Alex Fine welcome their baby daughter and Walmart pulls down a Cocaine Santa sweater.

RIP Juice WRLD. Our condolences go out to his family, his friends, and his fans. He was a very talented person who had a deep soul and a huge future ahead of him. It's very sad. Feds found 70 pounds of marijuana on his private jet when it landd in Chicago. The cops are saying Juice WRLD popped several pills prior to suffering the fatal seizures. Some of his friends are apparently coming forward, saying he had a pill problem, and he took several unknown pills that day. The FBI also confiscated several bottles of codeine, which is what Rick Ross said he was having seizures from, as well as Lil Wayne. Authorities also recovered three guns as well, and Chris Long and Henry Dean were arrested with possession of handguns. The cause of death has still hasn't been determined yet, and the autopsy is going down today. Apparently Juice WRLD's friends are coming out to say he was suffering a drug problem, which seems strange because it was only a couple weeks ago in an interview where he said he stopped doing drugs.

Cassie and her husband Alex Fine have welcomed their baby girl to the world. She gave birth on Friday at the L.A. County Hospital and they named the little girl Frankie Fine. Cassie and Alex announced they were expecting in June and got engaged a couple of months later. They got married in Malibu in September. There was a little drama with the relationship at first, because Cassie was dating Puffy at the time, and Puffy hired Alex to train Cassie, which is how they met. Puffy did give them big shot out, wishing them nothing but love and happiness.

Walmart decided to yank the cocaine Santa sweater that they were selling online. The sweater depicting a crazed Santa Claus gripping a straw, getting ready to dive into three lines of cocaine was being sold on Walmart's website. Shoppers basically contacted Walmart to voice their concern. Walmart said the sweater was being sold in Canada by a third party seller. The product description reads "The best snow comes straight from South America. Santa really likes to savor the moment when he gets his hands on some quality grade-A Columbian snow."