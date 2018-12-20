Dirt Report: More Legal Trouble For Tekashi 6ix9ine

Lots more legal problems are on the horizon for Tekashi 6ix9ine, and Travis Scott signs on to play the Super Bowl. Get all the details in the Dirt Report.

Tekashi 6ix9ine can't catch a break. A judge has issued a warrant for his arrest this morning because he failed to show up for a court hearing, even though he's locked up in jail right now. The judge knew this, but still issued the bench warrant. This warrant was for when Tekashi allegedly beat up a 16 year old kid in Houston. The kid showed up to Tekashi's court date and told the court he did not want to press charges. And on top of the racketeering charges, the judge and the police are now looking into the Chief Keef shooting in New York City, because Tekashi may have had something to do with that and may have implicated himself on audio. As of now, he doesn't have a trial date until September of 2019, so he is locked up until then.

Travis Scott is going to be performing at the Super Bowl alongside Maroon 5. Cardi B and Big Boi are both reportedly still in talks to make appearances, as well. People have been turning down this gig, and Maroon 5 was having a really hard time finding someone to perform with, because were boycotting the Super Bowl over the NFL's treatment of Colin Kaepernick.

In October, Amy Schumer urged artists to turn down offers to perform during the Super Bowl over the NFL's treatment of Colin Kaepernick and other players who joined him in a social protest. At the time, she said she would not do any Super Bowl commercials. She received a lot of criticism over that situation. And just yesterday, she spoke out and was pretty confident in the fact that no one had signed on yet. She said that she felt her whole protest against the Super Bowl was working. She said about 12 artists were already contacted, and they turned down the gig. Who knows how people will feel about this Travis Scott situation?

Travis Scott also said he and Kylie Jenner will get married very very soon. He just wants to propose in a fire way.

