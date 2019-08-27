Dirt Report: Missy, Miley, Treach, and More From VMAs!

The MTV VMAs went down last night! Lots to talk about! Like Missy's long overdue award and Treach's weird man-nipples! More in The Dirt Report with Jenny Boom Boom!

Missy Elliott finally got the Vanguard Award - long overdue! She gave props to dancers - her performance was dope! And the little girl who used to be in all her videos, Alyson Stoner, was on stage with her! What was up with Timbaland though? Did his head look bigger?

Pepa looked different, too... and what's up with her and French Montana wearing the same leopard print outfit?

BTW, French Montana was still in NYC today and someone allegedly sucka punched him in an Amish market! He's mad at his security.

French Montana Fuming Mad After Alleged Assault in NYC https://t.co/IfRYXe07Qt — TMZ (@TMZ) August 27, 2019

Miley Cyrus did an incredible performance... the song she performed was about her soon-to-be-ex... and she has a breakup tattoo!

Check out a close-up of @MileyCyrus' new ink below https://t.co/1SM7OK2OuA — billboard (@billboard) August 27, 2019

And Treach from Naughty By Nature had on a weird outfit with his man-nipples hangin' out of his shirt...