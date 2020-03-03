Dirt Report: Megan Thee Stallion Sues Her Label 1501 Certified Entertainment, Contrack Breakdown & More!

Suga!

March 3, 2020
Jenny Boom Boom
Categories: 
Dirt Report
Jenny Boom Boom

Over the weekend Megan Thee Stallion revealed that she was going threw some struggles with her current record label 1501 Certified Entertainment. Megan accused the record label of not releasing her music due to her wanting to renegotiate her contract. She was 20 years old when she signed this deal and had no clue what she was signing. Today Megan Thee Stallion filed a lawsuit and is not granted a temporary restraining order that will allow her to release music this friday. Check out the Dirt Report below. 

 

Tags: 
Jenny Boom Boom
DJ Meechie
Dirt Report

Recent Podcast Audio
Trending Topics: No More Judge Judy, Yung Berg Says Being Young Is No Excuse In Megan Thee Stallion Label Suit & More! WZMXFM: On-Demand
Dirt Report: Megan Thee Stallion Sues Her Label 1501 Certified Entertainment, Contrack Breakdown & More! WZMXFM: On-Demand
The Ish You Missed: Post Malone Reveals Truth About Face Tattoos WZMXFM: On-Demand
Dirt Report: Pop Smoke Will Be Laid To Rest In Brooklyn WZMXFM: On-Demand
The Ish You Missed: Will Megan Thee Stallion Release New Music? WZMXFM: On-Demand
Dirt Report: Pop Smoke's Family Releases Statement WZMXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes