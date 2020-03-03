Dirt Report: Megan Thee Stallion Sues Her Label 1501 Certified Entertainment, Contrack Breakdown & More!

Over the weekend Megan Thee Stallion revealed that she was going threw some struggles with her current record label 1501 Certified Entertainment. Megan accused the record label of not releasing her music due to her wanting to renegotiate her contract. She was 20 years old when she signed this deal and had no clue what she was signing. Today Megan Thee Stallion filed a lawsuit and is not granted a temporary restraining order that will allow her to release music this friday. Check out the Dirt Report below.